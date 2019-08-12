The sale of champions

The annual livestock sale took place at the Mason County Fair on Friday. Pictured is Zoie Mayes who showed the reserve champion lamb that sold for $24 per pound to Mark Porter GM Supercenter. Also pictured, Mark Porter as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Nathan Wood’s grand champion goat sold for $45 per pound to APG and People’s Bank, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. More from the livestock sale inside this edition and online at www.dailyregister.com.

