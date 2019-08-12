One of two suspects arrested in reported armed robbery

MASON, W.Va. — One of two suspects, wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Mason on Sunday, has been apprehended by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

Roger Akers, II, of Hurricane, W.Va. was arrested in Putnam County and is wanted on warrants issued by the Mason County Magistrate Court. He is being accused of robbing TNT 1, a gaming parlor, on Midway Street in Mason.

McKinney said at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Akers reportedly entered TNT and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk refused, Akers allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun. He then reportedly tore the register from the wall.

The police chief said officers were told the register contained around $5,000. The register was found destroyed Monday morning.

McKinney said late Monday afternoon that two Mason patrolmen were on their way to Putnam County to question Akers regarding the incident.

A second unidentified man is still being sought in connection with the robbery, who allegedly stood by the door as the incident took place, and drove the getaway car. He is also believed to be from the Hurricane area, and McKinney said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Assisting the Mason police in the investigation are the West Virginia State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Hurricane Police Department, and Winfield Police Department.

Roger Akers, II, of Hurricane, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Akers-1.jpg Roger Akers, II, of Hurricane, W.Va. Mason Police Department | Courtesy Unidentified male sought in connection with an alleged robbery in Mason. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Unidentified-1.jpg Unidentified male sought in connection with an alleged robbery in Mason. Mason Police Department | Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-1.jpg Mason Police Department | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

