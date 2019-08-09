Public meeting on roadways set

POINT PLEASANT — The condition of roadways around the county have been a popular topic of discussion among the Mason County Commission.

At a few recent meetings, guests in attendance have told the commissioners of public meetings held in Putnam County where discussions of roadways in need of repair as well as updates on road repairs in progress can be discussed in an open forum among representatives in charge of the road repairs, city officials, and local residents.

This coming Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in the commission meeting room at the Mason County Courthouse, the Mason County Commission will be hosting a public meeting on needed road repairs within Mason County. President of the Commission Rick Handley shared West Virginia Department of Highways District (WV DOH) Engineer Travis Knighton will be in attendance. The public, as well as elected officials, are invited to attend. Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring in the names of the roads in the county that need brought to the attention of the WV DOH commented Handley.

A few roadways that have already been brought up by residents include Routh 62, Route 2 heading towards Ravenswood, Sandhill Road, and Leon Baden Road.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-7.jpg

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.