Presentation of Friday fair awards

Ben Supple was chosen as the outstanding 4-H exhibitor, he is pictured with WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright.

James King and Lauren Kincaid took second place in the 4-H exhibitor competition. Pictured with WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright is Kincaid.

Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel, represented here by Vickie Walker, for the born and raised lamb award.

Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly, represented here by Brent, Tyler, Kevin, and Reed Eastman, for the born and raised hog award.

Leah Hoffman was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn, represented here by Chuck Pursley, Tina Benson, and Loren Buttrick, for the born and raised heifer award.

Kaden McCutcheon was presented with a $500 check from Drop Tine Properties, represented here by R.F. Stein, Jr., for the born and raised feeder calf award.

Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank, represented here by Mario Liberatore and Kathy Bowser, for the born and raised steer award.

Chesnie Brinker was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses, represented here by Leonard Koenig, for the born and raised goat award.

The Kenneth “Sonny” Fry Memorial Award Senior Winner is Christopher Thomas, not pictured. The family started the award in 2005 in memory of Sonny who was a staple at the Mason County Fair. The Kenneth “Sonny” Fry Memorial Award Junior Winner is Kierstyn Hart pictured here with Fry’s daughter Dena Fry.

The John McCausland Memorial Award winner is Kierstyn Hart, who is pictured here with Linda Roush.