Fair awards presented to area youth

Awards were presented to youth at the Mason County Fair on Friday, prior to the livestock sale. Ben Supple, on left, and Kadann Bonecutter, on right, were the recipients of the Donnie Hill Award which was presented to them by WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright. Also pictured, People’s Bank Branch Manager Valerie Johnson, on left, and Personal Banker Katelyn Hendrix announced the winners for the 2019 People’s Bank Fair Scholarship Awards, Hayley Russell, alternate place; Kauri Porter, third place (not pictured); Jacob Shull, second place; and Sarah Deem, first place. More awards appear inside and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

Awards were presented to youth at the Mason County Fair on Friday, prior to the livestock sale. Ben Supple, on left, and Kadann Bonecutter, on right, were the recipients of the Donnie Hill Award which was presented to them by WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright. Also pictured, People’s Bank Branch Manager Valerie Johnson, on left, and Personal Banker Katelyn Hendrix announced the winners for the 2019 People’s Bank Fair Scholarship Awards, Hayley Russell, alternate place; Kauri Porter, third place (not pictured); Jacob Shull, second place; and Sarah Deem, first place. More awards appear inside and online at www.mydailyregister.com.