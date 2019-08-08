Fair to wrap up Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair wraps up on Saturday with plenty of events planned between now and the closing of the fair gates for another year.

In addition to hosting the annual livestock sale, today, Friday, Aug. 9, the fair welcomes popular KISS tribute band Mr. Speed, back to the fair stage. Mr. Speed is slated to go on at 9 p.m.

“The fair entertainment committee has had many great tribute artists grace our fair stage but this Kiss tribute band, Mr. Speed, is requested quite often,” said Brian Billings of the committee. “No wonder with their talent and stage presence, it’s as though KISS is here.”

Mr. Speed is making their second appearance at the Mason County Fair as they performed in 2013. The group performs all of the fan favorite Kiss songs and are celebrating their “Heart of Chrome 25th Anniversary Tour.”

To close the fair on Saturday, Aug. 10 John Anderson will take the main stage at 9 p.m.

“Fair goers get ready to spend an evening with John Anderson, at the Mason County Fair stage an evening you won’t forget,” said Billings. “You just can’t get any better than this.”

Anderson, signed to Warner Brothers in 1977, and notched his first major hit in 1980 with Billy Jo Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday).” Other hits, including the classic “Wild and Blue” in 1982, solidified his status as powerful new voice in country music. “Swingin’” written by Anderson and Lionel Delmore, exploded to number one on the Billboard Country Charts, propelling Anderson to the CMA Horizon Award, and becoming one of the most enduring hits in the country canon. Other hits include “Straight Tequila Night,” “When It Comes To You,” “Money in the Bank,” and “Seminole Wind.” Anderson’s career has produced 23 albums, more than 60 singles (20 reaching the Top 10), and a wealth of industry awards.

The complete fair schedule for today, Friday, Aug. 9 is as follows:

8 a.m., fair opens; Master Market Showmanship

10:30 a.m., 4-H Exhibitor and Donnie Hill Awards

11 a.m., Junior Livestock Sale for steers, market lambs, market meat goats, market hogs, feeder calves, and replacement heifers (4-H Dance immediately following livestock sale); Fair Scholarship – Peoples Bank; Mason County Born and Raised Market Animal Awards – Ohio Valley Bank.

1 p.m., Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

7 p.m., Super Stock Trucks, Tractors, and Modified Stock Trucks

9 p.m., Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band), main stage; “Chicken Catch” after animal show

11 p.m., gates close

The complete fair schedule for Saturday, Aug. 10 is as follows:

9 a.m., fair opens; Open Mason County Youth Horse Fun Show sponsored by City National Bank; Junior Horse Show, Trail Class

11 a.m., “Dash for Cash”

1 p.m., Horseshoe Pitching, outside stage area; Auction for Kids Games; Pedal Tractor Pull – pull off challenge, inside stage

2 p.m., Open Horse Show, NBHA sanctioned

4:45 p.m., Robert Lutton Award

5 p.m., Old Timers showmanship

6 p.m., Riverside Cloggers

​7 p.m., Motocross

8 p.m., 4-H Dance, junior building

8:45 p.m., Sweepstakes Award & Donnie Hill Award, FFA

9 p.m., John Anderson, main stage.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Kiss.jpg