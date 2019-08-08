Waldie family donates to local organizations

POINT PLEASANT — Significant donations were recently presented to the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center as well as the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Alumni Association by the Waldie family at the annual PPHS Alumni Association Dinner.

Bill and Wanda Waldie left a sizable trust fund to be donated to two local organizations upon their passing, the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center and the PPHS Alumni Association both received checks in the amount of $78,541.76.

Jack Fowler, Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center executive director, shared Bill and Wanda grew up in Point Pleasant and though Bill’s career in the aluminum industry took them to Lewisport, Ky., their names rang with popularity in their hometown.

The Waldie family has always been a major supporter of the river museum. Every year Bill and Wanda would give sizable donations to the river museum and Don Waldie serves on the Point Pleasant River Museum Board of Directors.

“Bill was a good man, they were a good couple,” said Fowler. “They were locals that did well and never forgot the people from where they came from.”

Christy Crowell, Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) executive director, shared the funds given to the PPHS Alumni Association will be going towards the scholarships awarded each year. Bill and Wanda were both graduates of PPHS.

“Next year, a $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student in memory of Mr. Waldie,” said Crowell. “Then $1,000 each year after, the PPHS alumni scholarship gives three $1,000 awards each year, now they will award four.”

During the PPHS Alumni Association dinner each year, graduating PPHS seniors who are awarded the scholarship receive a certificate and the scholarship money is held by the MCCF until it is time for the checks to be mailed to the student’s chosen school.

The recipients of this scholarship must be graduating seniors of PPHS and Mason County residents, they must be pursuing a full time degree at a two year or four year accredited college or university, they must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, and they must demonstrate a need for financial assistance. The students are chosen based on their academic excellence regarding the types of the classes they took while in school and their ACT scores. The recipients will have impressive leadership skills, have been involved in act ivies while in school and stayed involved with in their community, as well as demonstrate good moral character.

Jack Fowler, Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center executive director, accepting the $78,541.76 check donation from Scott Waldie on behalf of Bill and Wanda Waldie. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Waldie2-1-.jpg Jack Fowler, Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center executive director, accepting the $78,541.76 check donation from Scott Waldie on behalf of Bill and Wanda Waldie. Courtesy Pictured is Rick Handley, president of the PPHS Alumni Association, with Craig Waldie who presented the PPHS Alumni Association a $78,541.76 check donation on behalf of Bill and Wanda Waldie. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Waldie2-2-.jpg Pictured is Rick Handley, president of the PPHS Alumni Association, with Craig Waldie who presented the PPHS Alumni Association a $78,541.76 check donation on behalf of Bill and Wanda Waldie. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

