Sayre named ‘Pure International Miss’

POINT PLEASANT — A local woman was recently crowned as Pure International Miss.

Brittany Sayre, 27, resides in Point Pleasant and is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. She attended Buckeye Hills Career Center and is a certified phlebotomist and medical office assistant. Currently, Sayre works at the Point Pleasant Trading Company, Dairy Queen as a cake decorator, and is an assistant dance teacher at To the Pointe Dance Studio.

The Pure International Pageants organization is faith inspired, family focused, and community service driven offering state, national, and international competitions explained Sayre. The organization, which began in Patriot, Ohio by Pat Miller and her family in 2011, is active in 30 states and 18 countries around the world.

“Our motto is ‘Inspire! Lead! Achieve!’ and we encourage everyone to ‘#betheimpact’ in their community as well as all over the world,” said Sayre. “I chose to compete in Pure because I believed in what they stood for, I liked that they were a faith based system and encouraged community service. I also loved the fact that they welcomed everyone of every shape, color, size, religion, and age with open arms.”

This year, the pageant was held in Orland, Fla. from June 28 – July 4.

Sayre competed in four required events including a personal interview, a 30 second on stage self introduction, a formal wear presentation, and a country costume that represented the USA presentation in which she was the Statue of Liberty inspired by Bob Mackie’s Statue of Liberty Barbie costume. She also participated in many optional competitions such as talent, actress, spokes model, runway, supermodel, fitness, print model, scrap booking, artwork, photography, craft work, videography, and a “Crowned to Serve” essay.

“I chose to compete at the international level because I have been involved with Pure since Oct. 23, 2011…,” said Sayre. “I have held many different titles for them at local, state, and national levels. I was the 2013 National Miss America, 2014 Ultimate National Queen, 2016 National America Sweetheart Miss, and 2017 Ultimate National America Sweetheart.”

Last year, Sayre competed in the international level pageant and was named as first runner up.

“I wanted to represent this amazing organization at the international level, so I put everything I had into it and gave it my best effort this year,” said Sayre. “I honestly cannot think of any words to describe how honored and happy I am to have received this title, it still hasn’t fully sunk in yet that it actually happened. It truly is an honor to me and I was so proud to bring the title home to Mason County. The ladies and families you meet at Pure become your family, everyone is so kind and helpful. I want to make sure I represent them and our system with dignity.”

Sayre is full of ideas of how she is going to utilize her title, her primary focus will be creating a new “#betheimpact” project for Mason County. She also plans on continuing her work with local schools and charities, helping veterans, and promoting her “anxiety awareness” platform. She will be attending festivals and parades, along with other events. Sayre would like to travel to pageants held around the state and has been invited to attend a national pageant in the United Kingdom as well as to New York to walk in the New York Fashion Week 2.0.

Sayre entered the world of pageantry at the age of 18, competing for the title of Miss Mothman Festival in which she was crowned as the 2010 Miss Mothman. She has also received the titles of 2012 Miss Elk River Holiday, 2015 Ms. Point Pleasant TNT, 2015 Ms. Country Fall Festival, 2016 Ms. Mothman Festival, and 2018 Ms. CK Autumnfest. She also competes in fundraiser type and “just for fun” pageants.

“I compete in pageants because it gives you so many opportunities to better yourself and the world around you,” said Sayre. “Pageants have given me so much more self confidence and taught me public speaking skills. It has also blessed me with new friends and family from literally all over the world. Pure specifically changed my life. I was in a rough patch in my life when I first started competing with them and lost my grandmother shortly after the state pageant that year. They helped me find my faith and restore it to what it should be, for that, I am forever grateful.”

Sayre can be reached at bsayre2019@gmail.com or on Facebook, if anyone is interested in having her attend an event or make an appearance.

Also, for anyone interested in competing in Pure pageants, the West Virginia state pageant will be held on April 18, 2020 at the Holiday Inn in Barboursville and the Ohio state pageant will be held on March 14, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. The 2020 National and International pageant will be held from July 5-11 in Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to register, visit www.pureinternationalpageant.com and click on the “pageants” tab.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

