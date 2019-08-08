The greatest showmen (and women)

This week the fair recognized the top showmen (and women) for their skills exhibiting and handling their livestock projects. Pictured are winners of the Senior Showmanship for Market Hog, Dalton Dangerfield, first place; Emily Bale, second place; Levi Wright, third place. Also pictured are winners of the Junior Feeder Calf Showmanship, Eden Johnson, first place; Marlee Carr, second place; Liam Durst, third place. In addition, presenting the winners with awards are Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston.

