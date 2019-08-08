Posted on by

See you at the fair!


Fun at the hay bale toss.

Fun at the hay bale toss.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Fun at the hay bale toss.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Little Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney competes in the egg toss event.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Fair Queen Marlee Bruner shows her skills at the egg toss during the Kids Games events.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Playing in the sawdust is a fair tradition.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Fun at the hay bale toss.

Fun at the hay bale toss.

Little Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney competes in the egg toss event.

Carefully playing the egg toss game.

Fair Queen Marlee Bruner shows her skills at the egg toss during the Kids Games events.

Carefully playing the egg toss game.

Carefully playing the egg toss game.

Carefully playing the egg toss game.

Playing in the sawdust is a fair tradition.

Fun at the hay bale toss.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8202.jpgFun at the hay bale toss. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Fun at the hay bale toss.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8214.jpgFun at the hay bale toss. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Little Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney competes in the egg toss event.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8241.jpgLittle Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney competes in the egg toss event. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8247.jpgCarefully playing the egg toss game. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Fair Queen Marlee Bruner shows her skills at the egg toss during the Kids Games events.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8252.jpgFair Queen Marlee Bruner shows her skills at the egg toss during the Kids Games events. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8260.jpgCarefully playing the egg toss game. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8283.jpgCarefully playing the egg toss game. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Carefully playing the egg toss game.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8288.jpgCarefully playing the egg toss game. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Playing in the sawdust is a fair tradition.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_8300.jpgPlaying in the sawdust is a fair tradition. Ashley Durst | Courtesy