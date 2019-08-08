See you at the fair!

Colton Arrington and Kaden McCutcheon showed the grand and reserve champion feeder calves, respectively. Also pictured, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston, Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, Fair Queen First Runner Up Sarah Deem, Fair queen Second Runner Up Crimson Cochran, Fair Queen Third Runner Up Kadann Bonecutter.

Leah Hoffman and Brayden Staats showed the grand and reserve champion replacement heifers, respectively. Staats was also awarded the Rookie of the Year banner. Also pictured, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston, Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, Fair Queen First Runner Up Sarah Deem, Fair queen Second Runner Up Crimson Cochran, Fair Queen Third Runner Up Kadann Bonecutter.

More from the livestock show ring this week.

The band Copper Chief from Texas provided the musical entertainment at the fair on Wednesday night.

