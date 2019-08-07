We are the (fair) champions

Young showmen (and women) have been working hard all week in the livestock showring at the Mason County Fair. Pictured are Hayley Keefer and Zoie Mayes who showed the grand and reserve champion market lambs, respectively. Also pictured, Nathan Wood and Braxton Call who showed the grand and reserve champion market goats, respectively. Pictured with the winners are Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, Fair Queen First Runner Up Sarah Deem, Fair queen Second Runner Up Crimson Cochran, Fair Queen Third Runner Up Kadann Bonecutter, Miss Congeniality Mariah Nowlin, Little Miss Mason County Wrylie Conrad and Little Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston.

