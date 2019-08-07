Deputy’s fair performance garners over 50k views

GALLIPOLIS — A Gallia Sheriff’s deputy and area musician, Nick Clagg, has been contacted by individuals across the country about a song of his called “A Man in Blue” that has been viewed on social media over 50,000 times and has reportedly struck a chord with viewers.

The deputy has his own social media page where he shares his music. He said that he had previously posted a home-recorded version of his song before Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin saw the video and encouraged him to perform during the Big Buck Jamboree featuring local talent at the Gallia County Junior Fair, Saturday evening. A video of the event was subsequently shared on the Ohio Cops Facebook page and has since garnered over 50,000 views.

“I’ve had some really good buddies and we’d sit down and just come up with song ideas,” said Clagg, 25, of Gallipolis. “One of my good buddies is getting ready to go into law enforcement and we had just sat down and were having a simple conversation. He said he was excited to go to work and we came to the topic of things that he would endure, see and really do.”

Clagg said he and his friend spoke about the differences in how law enforcement was perceived in various media stories or on the internet versus the reality of the job.

“I’m always thinking of songs to write about and music is my second favorite thing next to what I’m doing (professionally),” said Clagg. “You want to write songs that reach out to people. That’s how the song came about. It was about showing people a side of law enforcement they don’t always see. Just simple things, like leaving behind your family every day. That was like my go-to line. It doesn’t have to be big (when being influenced by an idea for music). Maybe it’s something simple that people don’t see. On my initial social media post, I thought if this turns four or five people who are against us to understand us, that would be awesome. We’re no different than any other human. Just because we’re wearing uniforms and wear a badge and we’re out to do a job, sometimes people feel there’s a dividing line with the public. I wanted to show people we get up and put our pants on like anybody else.”

The main chorus of the song says, “Some nights are harder than others for a stay-at-home mom, a little girl and her brother, hoping Daddy walks back in that door. An alarm set for 7 a.m., to be at the door when he walks in and know they get another day with him. He stands tall and walks a line for me and you. Just a man in blue.”

The song goes on to tell the story of a father who leaves his family nightly and his family waits for him to return home, unsure of what will happen that day. It ends with the mother hearing the father’s home radio saying “shots fired Baker Road and 27 dispatch.”

The song finishes “Some nights are harder than others for a stay-at-home mom, a little girl and her brother because Daddy isn’t walking through that door. But Daddy’s flying high with the Lord. He stands tall and walks the line for me and you, a man in blue.”

“As we look around the nation, we see too often our fellow law enforcement officers being slain in the line of duty,” said Champlin. “Upon hearing the song that Nick wrote and performed, it was apparent that this song epitomizes the feelings a law enforcement family feels every time their loved one walks out the door to go to work. I am so glad that Nick chose to share his message with our friends and families in our community at the fair. Additionally, I’m glad to see that the message is spreading across the nation and affecting the hearts of everyone who listens to it.”

Clagg received his first law enforcement commission in April 2014 but did not start working as an officer until July the same year. He has served in law enforcement a little over five years and with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office four years. He’s been playing guitar since he was 18 and has been playing consistently in shows for over four years. The musician says he taught himself to play by watching videos on the internet.

Clagg was also recognized with 93.7 the Dawg Kindred Communications First Responder of the Week.

Clagg said since the song’s posting online he has been contacted by several individuals across the country talking about how the song “touched them.”

“That’s what it’s about,” said Clagg. “You just hope to reach somebody emotionally (with music).”

Josh Wellington of Kindred Communications addresses Gallia Sheriff's Deputy Nick Clagg during the Gallia Junior Fair. Courtesy photo | Michelle Miller