Today at the Mason County Fair

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair heads into today (Thursday, Aug. 8) with the popular pet parade and farm stock tractors and diesel trucks on the pull track, while country singer Tyler Rich provides the evening’s main entertainment.

Rich’s performance is set for 9 p.m. on the main stage.

In October 2014 he self released his debut single “Radio” which made an impression on country radio. In August of 2015, Rich released a four-song EP “Valerie” and that year the Country Music Social Media Awards named him the “one to watch.” Rich spread the word about his music with plenty of live work, headlining small venues and opening in bigger halls for Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, and Dan and Shay, among others, and he relocated to Nashville, Tenn. to be closer to the center of the country music industry. Rich’s talents attracted the attention of Music City powerhouses Big Machine Music and Valory Music, who signed him to recording and publishing deals. Rich’s first single for Big Machine “The Difference” was soon released.

Rich is a “a great entertainer with a super voice and an artist you just can’t miss,” said Brian Billings of the fair entertainment committee.

The complete schedule of fair events for Thursday, Aug. 8 is as follows:

9 a.m., fair opens; Pet Parade, show ring

9:50 a.m., Youngun’s Calf Show

10 a.m., Open Beef Cattle Show, Junior Beef Show immediately following

Noon, Paper Airplane Toss, inside stage

1 p.m., Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m., Seed Spitting, outside show ring; Mason County Special Needs Goat Show, show ring

4 p.m., Market Steer Show, livestock arena

5 p.m., John McCausland Award; Hannan High School Band Concert, inside stage

6 p.m., Pretty Baby Contest; Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award; Junior and Open Dairy Show

7 p.m., Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Diesel Truck

8 p.m., Wheel Barrel Race

9 p.m., Tyler Rich, main stage

11 p.m., gates close

