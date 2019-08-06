Today at the Mason County Fair

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair rolls into mid-week offering “Discount Day” and the band, Copper Chief.

Today (Wednesday, Aug. 7) is “Discount Day” when from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the admission cost is $5 per person and does include the carnival rides. Otherwise, daily admission for ages three and up is $8 per person, per day, through Saturday. Daily admission tickets do include the carnival.

Today’s headlining entertainment is Copper Chief, with its combination of country and rock and roll, taking the main stage at 9 p.m. According to the fair entertainment committee, the central Texas band has been burning a path across the Lone Star State and others to steadily growing crowds. They have shared themselves and their music with countless fans at festivals and sold out shows and take pride in their high energy performances.

The complete schedule of events for Wednesday, Aug. 7 is as follows:

9 a.m., fair opens

10 a.m., Treasure Hunt

​11 a.m., Egg Toss

Noon, Hay Bale Toss

1 p.m., Pasture Weed Management Workshop, livestock show ring; Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

2 p.m., Cloverbuds activity

3 p.m., Replacement Heifer Show

4 p.m., Mark Wood Fun Show, inside stage

5:30 p.m., Wahama High School Band, inside stage

6 p.m., Commercial Feeder Calf Show

7 p.m. 4-H Leader Memorial Award, junior building; Demolition Derby followed by Riding Lawn Mower Derby and Power Wheels

9 p.m., Copper Chief, main stage; Potato Sack Race

11 p.m., gates close.

Copper Chief https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_CopperChief.jpg Copper Chief Courtesy