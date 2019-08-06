See you at the fair

Children enjoy taking a ride down the giant slide at the Mason County Fair.
The Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band performing at the Mason County Fair.
A market goat waiting for visitors and perhaps, something good to eat.
Competing at the market hog show on Monday.
The Ferris wheel is a classic carnival ride to take a spin on at the fair.
A percussionist during the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band performance.
Little Miss contestants waiting behind stage with their parents for their interview turn.
