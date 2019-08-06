See you at the fair

Children enjoy taking a ride down the giant slide at the Mason County Fair.

The Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band performing at the Mason County Fair.

A market goat waiting for visitors and perhaps, something good to eat.

Competing at the market hog show on Monday.

The Ferris wheel is a classic carnival ride to take a spin on at the fair.

A percussionist during the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band performance.

Little Miss contestants waiting behind stage with their parents for their interview turn.