Back-to-school bash planned

NEW HAVEN — It’s the time of year when students wind down their summer activities and begin preparing to return to school, but not without one last celebration.

The Town of New Haven will host its annual Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fire station. Fifth Street will be closed to traffic to allow the children to dance and play in the street before heading back to class.

Recorder Roberta Hysell said some of the regular activities will remain at the bash this year, such as the hula hoops, balls, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk provided for children to play with. Kids are also welcome to bring their bikes, scooters and hoverboards, although the ride-ons will not be allowed inside the fire station. Juddy and Bernita Allen will once again have their sound system playing music for dancing in the street.

New this year, Hysell said, will be a dunk tank. Mayor Greg Kaylor, Police Chief Dave Hardwick, and at least one teacher from New Haven Elementary School will man the tank, waiting to be dunked.

Hotdogs will be served to those attending. Employees of City National Bank of New Haven will also be on hand giving out popcorn and snow cones.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away until supplies are exhausted. Donations of the supplies are still being accepted at the town hall, Dollar General Store in New Haven, and City National Bank of New Haven.

For more information, contact Hysell at the city building, 304-882-3050.

Food, games, music and school supplies will be featured at the Town of New Haven Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street. Pictured is a scene from last year’s bash. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Back.jpg Food, games, music and school supplies will be featured at the Town of New Haven Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street. Pictured is a scene from last year’s bash. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

