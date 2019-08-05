Motorcycle crash claims life

LEON, W.Va. — A Charleston, W.Va. man died following a motorcycle crash on Saturday, according to the West Virginia State Police which are leading the investigation.

Cpl. S.C. Allen of the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, stated his agency was notified of the crash around noon.

Ernest Sanders, 79, was reportedly traveling on Charleston Road on a 2005 Honda Trike when it appears he lost control on the roadway and struck a guardrail, Allen said. Sanders was taken from the scene by emergency personnel with Mason County EMS to an area hospital but he later died.

Allen said Sanders was wearing a helmet.

In addition to EMS, assisting at the scene were members of the Point Pleasant and Leon volunteer fire departments.

