Charity bingo set for Kitty Korral

POINT PLEASANT — A new non-profit organization in the county has been working to help stray cats in need.

The volunteers of the Mason County Kitty Korral have spayed and neutered close to 100 cats since their organization has kicked off and all of their efforts are possible through donations.

To help this organization with their mission, the members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #713 will be hosting a special charity bingo night on Monday, Aug. 12. The doors of the lodge will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

The lodge members have already donated $100 to the Kitty Korral volunteers for an emergency surgery for a kitten.

The volunteers of the Kitty Korral mission is to stop the overpopulation of cats within Mason County by initiating a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program in the county where stray cats can be spayed/neutered and then released back to their homes. They also relocate cats to adoptive homes or find homes to foster the cats in need.

However, this all takes funding and the volunteers have been busy coming up with different fundraising ideas since they have started. The organization recently obtained its tax exempt status as a 501c3, but many grants they are wishing to apply for are not available until later this year.

Along with coming out to play bingo this coming Monday, individuals can also donate items such as canned cat food, kitty litter, and sardines. These items can either be dropped off the night of the event or can be dropped off prior to the special charity bingo night at the lodge, the People’s Federal Credit Union in Point Pleasant, or Benzer Pharmacy in New Haven.

To help even further, individuals with a Kroger card can donate to the Kitty Korral via their Kroger account and the Kitty Korral volunteers have been selling concessions during the Mayor’s Night Out series. The next Mayor’s Night Out is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park amphitheater, Covered by Love will be performing.

The Kitty Korral meets once a month and their meeting information is posted on the group’s Facebook page, Mason Co. Kitty Korral TNR along with other important updates.

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need. The last charity bingo night was held to support the New Haven Pool. Dave Morgan, lodge member and charity bingo volunteer, reported approximately $1,940 was raised.

“It was a very nice crowd with many new faces,” said Morgan. “We had $500 in donations prior to bingo to start off the night from various members of the community. We also had an extra game and gave away a pool party and pizza. The city donated the use of the pool and Maggie’s Diner donated some pizzas.”

Phyllis Arthur receiving the check from Ray Armentrout for the New Haven Pool's charity bingo night pictured as well are fellow members of the New Haven Pool Committee.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

