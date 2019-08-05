Posted on by

Mason County Fair Parade scenes


Battle Days Royalty supports the Mason County Fair Parade.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F22-1.jpgBattle Days Royalty supports the Mason County Fair Parade. Beth Sergent | Register

Roadrunners 4H Club members.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F24-1.jpgRoadrunners 4H Club members. Beth Sergent | Register

Young Miss Mothman Queen Makayla Billings and dad Jared.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F30-1.jpgYoung Miss Mothman Queen Makayla Billings and dad Jared. Beth Sergent | Register

Leon Luckies 4H Club in Saturday’s parade.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F31-1.jpgLeon Luckies 4H Club in Saturday’s parade. Beth Sergent | Register

Little Mister Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival Trey Arbogast.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F32-1.jpgLittle Mister Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival Trey Arbogast. Beth Sergent | Register

Miss Mothman Festival Queen Madison Stalnaker.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F33-1.jpgMiss Mothman Festival Queen Madison Stalnaker. Beth Sergent | Register

Miss Liberty Queen Kelsey Price and Miss Teen Liberty Queen Madison Gill.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F34-1.jpgMiss Liberty Queen Kelsey Price and Miss Teen Liberty Queen Madison Gill. Beth Sergent | Register

Mason County Tourism Queen Kenlee Bonecutter.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F35-1.jpgMason County Tourism Queen Kenlee Bonecutter. Beth Sergent | Register

These little twilers from the Point Pleasant Youth Football League walk the parade route.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F36-1.jpgThese little twilers from the Point Pleasant Youth Football League walk the parade route. Beth Sergent | Register

Moutaineers 4H Club members.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F37-1.jpgMoutaineers 4H Club members. Beth Sergent | Register

Riding along the parade route.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F38-1.jpgRiding along the parade route. Beth Sergent | Register

4H Royalty in a horse-drawn carriage.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F39-1.jpg4H Royalty in a horse-drawn carriage. Beth Sergent | Register

Mason County Public School Employees in the parade.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F50-1.jpgMason County Public School Employees in the parade. Beth Sergent | Register

This young farmer promotes the kiddie pedal tractor pull.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F51-1.jpgThis young farmer promotes the kiddie pedal tractor pull. Beth Sergent | Register

Letart Little Pioneers Club members.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F52-1.jpgLetart Little Pioneers Club members. Beth Sergent | Register

Wahama FFA members in the parade.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F55-1.jpgWahama FFA members in the parade. Beth Sergent | Register

Pure International Miss Brittany Sayre.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F58-1.jpgPure International Miss Brittany Sayre. Beth Sergent | Register

Members of the Kountry Kritters 4H Club.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F59-1.jpgMembers of the Kountry Kritters 4H Club. Beth Sergent | Register

The Cowboys and Angels 4H Club.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F61-1.jpgThe Cowboys and Angels 4H Club. Beth Sergent | Register

On the Go Transportation and members of Camp Sunshine in the fair parade.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_F64-1.jpgOn the Go Transportation and members of Camp Sunshine in the fair parade. Beth Sergent | Register

This young parade goer receives some candy from the Haer Bears 4H Club.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Fair-1.jpgThis young parade goer receives some candy from the Haer Bears 4H Club. Beth Sergent | Register