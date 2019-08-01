‘Breaking Chains Festival’ to return

POINT PLEASANT — The musical festival that not only provides its festival goers with a night full of soulful music, but also with messages on understanding addiction through worship, prayer, and education will be returning for its second year.

The Breaking Chains Festival, organized by the New Life Clinic, is set for Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Mason County Fairgrounds located at 1277 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the music will begin at 6 p.m., wrapping up at 10 p.m.

The musical line up for this year’s event will be popular praise bands. The first to take the stage will be We the Kingdom, followed by Ryan Stevenson, then Zach Williams will take the stage, and Mercy Me will be the closing act of the night.

“I wanted to bring the same style lineup as last year, but with multiple headliners,” said Todd Bowen of New Life Clinic. “We had a good turnout last year and we wanted to bring an even bigger show this year.”

Prior to the start of the concert, an opening prayer will be held. Also, throughout the event, announcements will be given by pastors.

Tickets are on sale now and those who purchase a ticket from now until Saturday, Aug. 17 will get $5 off their ticket purchase. Ticket prices vary for event, but general admission for the event is $25. Children ages three and under are permitted in free.

“The small increase in ticket prices is justified for the talent we brought this year, but is still much lower than the average ticket cost for a much smaller show,” said Bowen.

Approximately 1,000 tickets have been sold so far. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://breakingchainsfestival.com or tickets can be purchased at the gate. Tickets come on a first come, first serve basis and purchases are non-refundable as the concert will go on whether rain or shine occurs on the day of the event.

“This is an addiction awareness event where we will pass out cards with statistics as well as other important messages that our public should know about addiction treatment,” said Bowen. “We believe people must know the game plan to be able to buy into it. We don’t steer business to our facilities with this event, we only give facts that are helpful for public knowledge.”

The event will have concessions as well as merchandise available for purchase.

Since this is an outdoor event, those planning on attending may bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and umbrellas. Those who purchase VIP Platinum will be given a take home chair or VIP Gold tickets will be provided a returnable chair as well as given first come, first serve seating at the bleachers.

This year, to help prevent congestion of having thousands of event attendees, multiple entry gates and additional parking with much easier access in and out of event has been added. VIP Platinum ticket holders will be provided with a parking pass in front of the gate.

“Overall, we’re hoping for a great turnout and a wonderful night of worship,” said Bowen. “If we have a large turnout and profit any amount, 100 percent of that profit will go to pay for much needed services for our patients who cannot afford treatment or have an insurance plan that frequently denies addiction treatment.”

The inaugural Breaking Chains Festival was such a success last year, it is returning for its second year.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

