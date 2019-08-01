ICL-IP donation boosts CPR efforts

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — A recent donation from the ICL-IP America plant in Gallipolis Ferry to the Mason County EMS has the potential of affecting any county resident willing to take advantage of it.

According to EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman, it has been a goal of the EMS members to train as many people as they can for free in the life-saving procedure of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The problem, however, was every time they would teach a class, the necessary manikins had to be borrowed from an out-of-state hospital.

Once Missy Deem, HR operations coordinator at ICL, heard of the hardship of having to borrow equipment, she approached plant officials. Soon after, a check was presented to the EMS that enabled the purchase of two full and complete manikin sets.

Making the presentation were Roger Steele, plant manager/site director; Nitzan Moshe, senior vice president, ICL Industrial Products Division and EHS; and Rob Northup, safety professional. Accepting the check were Zimmerman and Elisabeth Lloyd, EMS community involvement coordinator and shift supervisor.

Deem said Northup is involved in the Mason County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC), and plant officials felt the donation served as a good outreach.

“CPR is learning a life skill that can ultimately help others,” Deem said.

Zimmerman said the manikins have been purchased and already used to teach groups of youngsters at the county 4-H camps. Lloyd was instrumental in the establishment earlier this year of the first “Kids Only CPR” class in the county. The new manikins have also been used for a recertification class for nurses at a rehabilitation center.

For information on when the next CPR class will be held, call Lloyd at 304-675-6134, or visit “Mason County EMS” on Facebook.

The ICL-IP America plant in Gallipolis Ferry recently donated funds to the Mason County EMS that enabled them to purchase two complete CPR manikin kits. Pictured, from left, are Rob Northup, ICL safety professional; Mason County EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman; EMS Community Involvement Coordinator Elisabeth Lloyd; Roger Steele, ICL plant manager/site director; and Nitzan Moshe, senior vice president, ICL Industrial Products Division and EHS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_8.2-ICL.jpg The ICL-IP America plant in Gallipolis Ferry recently donated funds to the Mason County EMS that enabled them to purchase two complete CPR manikin kits. Pictured, from left, are Rob Northup, ICL safety professional; Mason County EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman; EMS Community Involvement Coordinator Elisabeth Lloyd; Roger Steele, ICL plant manager/site director; and Nitzan Moshe, senior vice president, ICL Industrial Products Division and EHS. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.