Walking for women…and lunch

This week, CEOS club members set out to raise money, and awareness, to fight breast cancer with monthly food sales and deliveries. This week, customers were treated to hotdogs with sauce for lunch. CEOS clubs across the county host several events in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including its annual Walk for Women. Pictured at center, Mason County Circuit Court Clerk Elizabeth Jones purchases lunch from CEOS members Mary Sue Kincaid (far left) and Phyllis Hesson. For delivery requests, contact the Mason County Extension Office at 304-675-0888. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_CEOS.jpg This week, CEOS club members set out to raise money, and awareness, to fight breast cancer with monthly food sales and deliveries. This week, customers were treated to hotdogs with sauce for lunch. CEOS clubs across the county host several events in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including its annual Walk for Women. Pictured at center, Mason County Circuit Court Clerk Elizabeth Jones purchases lunch from CEOS members Mary Sue Kincaid (far left) and Phyllis Hesson. For delivery requests, contact the Mason County Extension Office at 304-675-0888. Beth Sergent | Register