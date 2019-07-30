Noah’s Ark drama to begin this weekend

POMEROY — The annual Noah’s Ark live outdoor drama presented by Hillside Baptist Church returns this weekend for two consecutive weekends of performances.

The performances will take place Aug. 2-4 and 9-11 at 7 p.m. each night.

Hillside Baptist Church on State Route 143 near Pomeroy has hosted the live drama each August since 1998, making 2018 the 20th year of the event which is held at the replica Ark located at the church.

Now in its 21st year, the drama tells the Biblical story of Noah and the Ark as told in Genesis.

Each year, the church presents the live outdoor drama “Noah and the Ark” free to the public, with the church and Power in the Blood Ministry working together to put on the performances.

In addition to local residents, families and individuals from neighboring states also come to the area to see the performance. Attendees of recent performances have included those from Charleston and Huntington, W.Va., and Columbus, Ohio, as well as those from Florida and Kentucky. Attendance for some performances can be as many as 500 to 700 people of all ages.

Each year the drama adds something new, making the performance unique from the years before.

Admission is free, with concessions available for purchase. Handicap parking is available. Those attending should bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.

Videos and performances from past years may be seen on the church Facebook page and website.

For more information visit hillsidebaptistchurch.net, Hillside Baptist Church on Facebook or call 740-992-6768.

Noah's Ark will be presented in the coming weeks at Hillside Baptist Church on State Route 143.

Performances to be held Aug. 2-4, 9-11

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

