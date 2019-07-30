August senior events to feature ‘luau party’

MASON COUNTY — National Senior Citizens Day and a luau party will be celebrated by Mason County seniors during the month of August.

Aug. 21 was declared as National Senior Citizens Day 31 years ago, when the U.S. Congress and President Ronald Reagan encouraged the public recognition of older Americans, their wisdom, leadership, and contributions.

Seniors at both the Gene Salem Senior Center at 101 Second Street, Point Pleasant, and Mason Senior Center at Second and Horton streets in Mason, will celebrate on Aug. 23 with luau parties. The event will start at 10 a.m. in Point Pleasant, and 10:30 a.m. in Mason. Both will feature cupcakes and fun.

Other activities scheduled at the Gene Salem center throughout the month include:

Aug. 13, “Medicare Savings Programs” by Ann Dalton at 11 a.m.;

Aug. 14, Wellness checks by Ruth Upton, R.N., and “Cataracts, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration,” by Malissa Slone, R.N. at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 20, Crafts with Kate at 10 a.m.; and,

Aug. 27, “Disability Rights of West Virginia” by Sarah Cavender at 10:30 a.m.

Regular activities at the Point Pleasant center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays. All start at 10 a.m.

In Mason, additional activities for August are:

Aug. 5, Crafts with Angie at 10 a.m.

Aug. 14, “Medicare Savings Program” by Ann Dalton at 11:30 a.m.; and,

Aug. 26, Crafts with Missie at 10 a.m.

Regular activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, said August is an excellent month to join with others at the local senior centers. Anyone 60 years or older is invited to visit with friends, eat a good lunch, and participate in the activities. She said lunch is served at both centers at 11:30 a.m.

One example of the lunch menu for the month is a baked pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, applesauce, and drinks. There is a suggested meal donation for each person, based on income, although no one is turned away due to inability to pay. The lunch price for those under 60 years is $5.25.

Riffle added without donations, the action group would not be able to provide for so many individuals through the wide array of services. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 12, Point Pleasant, WV, 25550, or by using PayPal on the website www.masonseniors@aol.com.

About 20 Farm Market Voucher Booklets remain at the Gene Salem center, Riffle said, for qualifying seniors. The vouchers include seven $4 tickets that can be used at local farmers markets to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in West Virginia. She encourages those who have already picked up the vouchers to use them, so it does not reduce the number of booklets provided to the county next year.

Senior Citizen Day will be observed at the Mason County Fair on Aug. 6, when all those over the age of 60 are admitted to the fairgrounds for free. Free admission does not include the carnival rides.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.