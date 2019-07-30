Mayor’s Night Out welcomes Paul Doeffinger

POINT PLEASANT — A well-known local favorite will be performing for this week’s Mayor’s Night Out.

Singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger will be taking the stage at the Riverfront Park amphitheater’s stage this Friday performing his original songs as well as some classic hits.

All shows in the Mayor’s Night Out concert series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Doeffinger is a popular performer throughout the Ohio Valley, bringing a group of fans out and about wherever he sets up for his performances. He has over 45 years of musical experience under his belt. He was taught by his mother on how to play guitar when he was just 13 and his first musical performance was in Wheeling when he was 15. These days, Doeffinger is primarily a solo act, performing a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his original tunes. In his earlier performance years, he was the lead singer for the band Staffhouse Road. Doeffinger is an in-demand performer and has a large, local following in the Ohio Valley.

Following Doeffinger’s performance, the Mayor’s Night Out concert series will take a Friday off on Aug. 9 due to the Mason County Fair and its entertainment schedule.

However, the series will return on Friday, Aug. 16 and welcome Covered by Love to the stage. The group will be offering a night of gospel tunes. On Aug. 23, Scotty Randolph will take the stage for an evening filled with country, blues, and southern rock Rounding out the concert series this summer on Aug. 30 will be Karen Allen performing a variety of folk and rock music.

Paul Doeffinger will be performing for Mayor’s Night Out this Friday, 8 p.m., at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Doeffinger-1.jpg Paul Doeffinger will be performing for Mayor’s Night Out this Friday, 8 p.m., at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. File Photo