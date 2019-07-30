Annual Blues Bash brings in thousands

POMEROY — Thousands of people, from close to home and from miles away, gathered in downtown Pomeroy last weekend, enjoying time with their friends as well as an array of musical performances and locally-crafted brews.

Blues Bash organizer Jackie Welker shared the 19th annual Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash was, as usual, a success providing the bash goers with not only new performers, but also returning favorites.

“It think it’s our best crowd in several years,” said Welker. “I have heard several comments that it was our best lineup to date, it was certainly full of crowd ‘favorites’ from the past years.”

The crowd was able to experience the musical styling of several artists beginning last Friday at 6 p.m. with Blue Z kicking off the bash and continuing into Saturday with Johnny Rawls and Albert Castiglia rounding it out.

Throughout all of the comments on the performers during the two days, Welker shared many said Randy McAllister stood out in the line up.

“I think the blend of his East Texas roots rock, blues, zydeco, and soul create a unique experience for the listener,” said Welker.

One performer was not held above another to Welker, he was a fan of all of the performers.

“I love them all, from the local talent to the national acts, it’s truly an honor to provide a venue for them to perform,” said Welker.

Along with the Blues Bash going on downtown, Court Street Grill had musical performances on both Friday and Saturday night and the Maple Lawn Brewery had a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning, the Big Bend Blues Dash on Saturday morning, and musical performances on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash continues to return every year because of all the increasing community support the live, local music scene keeps receiving.

Boats lined the dock at Pomeroy, so passengers could enjoy the music from the Blues Bash. Bash goers enjoyed the scenery of the Ohio River. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_StoryBash2-1-.jpg Boats lined the dock at Pomeroy, so passengers could enjoy the music from the Blues Bash. Bash goers enjoyed the scenery of the Ohio River. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP The Queen of the Mississippi decided to pay a quick visit to Pomeroy on Friday night of the Blues Bash, several bash goers took the opportunity to take a few pictures. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_StoryBash2-2-.jpg The Queen of the Mississippi decided to pay a quick visit to Pomeroy on Friday night of the Blues Bash, several bash goers took the opportunity to take a few pictures. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

