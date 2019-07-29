DEP accepting comments on proposed plant at meeting

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — An open meeting will take place this evening (Tuesday, July 30) at the Mason County Courthouse to discuss the air quality permit for a proposed coal-to-liquids plant, and to take comments from the public.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. and is being held by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality.

Domestic Synthetic Fuels (DS Fuels) has proposed the $1.2 billion facility north of Point Pleasant.

Terry Fletcher, acting communications director for the WVDEP, stated the general format for the meeting will consist of an opening statement, followed by a presentation by the reviewing engineer Joe Kessler which explains the permitting process and what has been proposed by DS Fuels. After Kessler’s presentation, the WVDEP will take comments from anyone who would like to make them on the record and then take questions, as time allows.

Any questions that cannot be answered Tuesday evening will be addressed in the response to comments document, Fletcher stated. WVDEP staff can only address issues that pertain to air quality.

Fletcher said as of Monday, July 29, the WVDEP had received a total of 13 comments regarding the facility’s air quality permit.

Copies of the application, and other documents, are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the WVDEP, Division of DAQ, 601 57th Street, SE, Charleston, or for more information call 304-926-0499, ext. 1219.

The actual application, interim permit review documents, engineering evaluation/fact sheet and draft permit can be downloaded at: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/Pages/NSRPermitsforReviewCurrent.asp

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Untitled-collage-1.jpg