Experience the horsepower…down on Main Street

The sun was out as were the “look but don’t touch signs” on new, old and modified cars and trucks that packed downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday between Fifth and Third Streets, as well as at Riverfront Park, during the third annual Main Street Car Show, hosted by the Main Street Merchants Committee. Over 50 trophies, including a “People’s Choice” award and a “Best in Show” award, were presented. It’s estimated the car show had around 90 plus vehicles showcased, with visitors packing Main Street to take in the sights, and horsepower. The event also promotes visiting the downtown business community.