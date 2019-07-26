‘Hogwarts’ in Mason

BEND AREA — Summer reading participants will be transported to “Hogwarts” when the birthday of the fictional character, Harry Potter, is celebrated next week at the Mason Library.

All are invited to come to the library on Monday at 1 p.m., when the first movie in the series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” will be shown on a large projector screen. A small craft will also be made.

Then on Wednesday, participants will be treated to an all-day Harry Potter Birthday Celebration. Events will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m., according to Library Clerk Stacy Scarberry. Children do not have to stay the entire day to enjoy the fun, however.

Library staff from both Mason and New Haven will join at 10 a.m. to present children with their Hogwarts school letter and divide them into one of four “houses” based on the books – Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff. They will receive house neckties, make a map, and grab a broom.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first five classes, or stations, will be held. Included will be games, crafts, STEM activities, and a game of “quidditch.”

Free lunches continue to be served at the library, and afterwards, “The Great Feast in the Great Hall,” will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. It will include birthday cake and drinks.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m., the final classes will be held. There will be props for photos, a scavenger hunt, and astronomy towers and owls made from balloons. The day will end at 3 p.m. with a house celebration and door prizes.

Those attending are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character from the series, although it is not required. Children who are pre-registered at the library by Monday afternoon will be guaranteed personalized Hogwarts letters, brooms, and supplies.

Scarberry said the Harry Potter series is imaginative and creative, sending the good message of “don’t give up.”

Summer reading ends Aug. 2, when prizes will be awarded shortly following. On Aug. 1, a representative from Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport, Ohio, will do a demonstration at 1 p.m.

Mason library clerks April Scott, left, and Stacy Scarberry are pictured as they make neckties for the different Harry Potter houses, in preparation of a special event next week. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Harry Potter events planned