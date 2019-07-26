Shelter pets of the week

The Mason County Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week are Millie and Gramps.

Nillie is a 14-week old kitten who is described by shelter staff as a sweet girl who likes to play. Gramps, is a one-eyed Beagle but it doesn’t slow him down. Only around 8 years old, don’t let his name fool you, he still has a lot of life in him and is described as a friendly, easy-going fellow.

If interested in Nillie or Gramps, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The shelter will also be at the Mason County Fair during fair week with animals available for adoption. The shelter is currently full of cats and kittens in desperate need of homes.