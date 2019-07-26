Morrisey announces Equifax claims process open : Affected W.Va. consumers have access to $425 million restitution

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced West Virginia consumers affected by the massive Equifax data breach can now file claims as part of a $425 million consumer restitution fund.

The claims process is now open. Eligible consumers must submit restitution claims online or by mail before Jan. 22, 2020.

“Now is the time for consumers to take action,” Morrisey said. “The Equifax data breach put nearly half of our state’s population at risk of identity theft. Our settlement now gives consumers a chance to recoup unauthorized charges to their accounts or money spent to secure their identities in the days that followed.”

The $425 million consumer restitution fund is just one aspect of a much broader settlement, which also requires Equifax to pay West Virginia nearly $2.4 million, a dramatically enhanced amount because of the state’s independent lawsuit against the credit reporting firm.

The data breach, announced by Equifax in September 2017, put more than 730,000 West Virginians at risk for identity theft and financial fraud. Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit followed months later and became one of the first state suits against Equifax.

Those wishing to file a claim, receive more information or register to receive email updates about the claims process should visit https://www.ftc.gov/equifax. Consumers can reach the settlement administrator by phone at 1-833-759-2982.

West Virginia consumers can also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239.

Submitted by the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

