FRN hosts ‘Back-to-School Bash’

POINT PLEASANT — Though summertime is coming to an end, there is still time for a celebration or two before school starts, and celebrations with school supplies are an even better way for students and their parents to prepare for the first day of the new school year.

This year, the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) will be sponsoring a Back-to-School Bash for the students and parents of Mason County, especially those who live in Point Pleasant, this coming Monday, July 29 filled with games, activities, music, refreshments, giveaways, free school supplies, and information on programs in the community. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center located at Viand Street in Point Pleasant.

Since there will be several back-to-school events for the youth in the county, the FRN members felt they should throw one as well focusing on not just giving the students necessary school supplies, but have an event that would be fun for the entire family. Many activities have been planned for both the parents and children such as crafting activities organized by the Career Connections youth and other games for the children and a “Hidden in Plain Sight” prevention focused activity for the adults. Goodie bags will be handed out to the adults and children as well with giveaways and information on community programs. A free meal, which will be served by the Career Connections youth, will also be provided to all who attend and Rockin’ Reggie will be on hand throughout the evening playing everyone’s favorite tunes.

Those who attend can also bring in donations for the backpack snack programs to help benefit students in the county.

