Ready for a high-energy show

* For more information about the Gallia County Junior Fair, go to galliacountyfair.org

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Riley Green doesn’t get a lot of time off during the summer months. The bus keeps rolling ‑ night after night – taking the Alabama native from one town to the next, one show at a time.

While Green acknowledged “the wear and tear of the road and all the travel,” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter said it’s all worth it once he steps onstage.

“You get that energy boost whenever you go out onstage and you’re in front of a few thousand fans singing your songs back to you,” he said during a recent phone interview. “There’s a course of adrenaline side of it. I compare it to hitting a home run or scoring a touchdown.”

Green will roll into Gallipolis July 31 for the 70th annual Gallia County Junior Fair fresh off a month-long tour stretch of 14 shows in nine states. He said fans can expect an uptempo performance when he takes the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s a pretty high-energy show … a lot of ‘beer cans up in the air’ type music,” Green said. “My band is great. We always try to give a good show and keep fans entertained. We play a lot of originals with a few covers mixed in.”

He was quick to give a shout out to his bandmates, too, for keeping things exciting onstage.

“I realized pretty early on that I don’t do a lot of dancing around and it was important to get guys that keep the energy up,” he said. “… Plus, they’re great musicians. I thought I was a good guitar player until I met these guys. These guys are amazing.”

Although he’s relatively new to the country music scene, Green has experienced his own “amazing” stretch of success the past couple of years.

He’s played in front of thousands of fans this year on Brad Paisley’s World Tour, and he’s set for tour dates this summer with Jon Pardi on the “Heartache Medication Tour.” And in September, Green will embark on his own “Get That Man a Beer” tour.

It doesn’t hurt that he already has a top-five radio hit to his credit.

Green’s 2018 smash “There Was This Girl” took radio by storm and helped introduce his music to country fans. The song ‑ from his 2018 EP “In A Truck Right Now” – reached No. 3 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart and soared to No. 1 on the Canadian Country Billboard chart. His current single “In Love By Now” from his “Get That Man A Beer” EP, was released earlier this year.

“‘In Love by Now’ is a song I wrote with Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Marv Green, and it is one of those songs fans were really drawn to right off the bat” Green said. “The record label liked it, and we shot a video for it down in Belize. It’s a fun song.”

Green said his music helps give a bit of insight into who he is and what he’s experienced.

“All my songs I’ve written – at least in some part – are about how I grew up,” he said. “I’ve been real fortunate to have a song that went No. 1 and been invited on these tours … and people seem to relate to the songs. I’m from a little town in Alabama, (but no matter where you’re from) you find out people grew up the same way.”

And while he may be one of the names up on the fair entertainment marquee, Green admitted he’s just like everybody else when it comes to enjoying the fair – especially if there’s time to grab a quick bite to eat.

“Every once in a while we’ll sneak out and eat some unhealthy fair food,” he joked. “It’s a great time of year. We get to go to a lot of new places and play in front of new fans. It’s a lot of fun.”

The show is included with paid admission to the fair. General daily admission to the fair is $10, which will include free admission to rides and entertainment at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Seasonal passes may be purchased for $28 and permit daily admittance to the fair grounds.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Riley.jpg Photo by Connor Dwyer

Green heads to Gallia Junior Fair

By Jim Davis jdavis@aimmediamidwest.com