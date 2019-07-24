12 vying for fair queen crown

POINT PLEASANT — To kick off the opening night of the 53rd annual Mason County Fair, one of the week’s most popular events will be held – the Mason County Fair Queen Contest.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., Aug. 5 on the fair’s main stage, 12 young women will be competing for the crown currently worn by Kate Henderson.

This year’s contestants are:

Kadann Bonecutter resides in Gallipolis Ferry and is the daughter of Danny and Tonya Bonecutter. She is being sponsored by Myers Paving. Kadann is a student at Point Pleasant High School, graduating in 2020. She takes advanced placement classes and is a broadcasting executive producer for Point Pleasant Live. She is class president and on the student council. She is on the varsity swim team and will be joining the West Virginia High School Rodeo Team. In her community, she is active in organizations such as Mason County Teen Leaders and her church youth group. Kadann is actively involved with 4-H and fair activities. She has been 4-H president, vice president, and secretary and was awarded the 4-H Charting and Advocate Awards. She volunteers for local food and coat drives as well as at the animal shelter. She is currently working on a documentary about West Virginia’s Culture and Tourism. Kadann plans to attend West Virginia University’s (WVU) College of Media and receive a degree in broadcasting and journalism.

Marlee Bruner resides in Apple Grove and is the daughter of Darrel and Kathy Bruner. She is being sponsored by The Wilson Brothers. Marlee is a student at Marshall University (MU) and graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. While in high school, she was a varsity basketball Letterman and varsity basketball captain. She was on the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society was an academic Letterman. At MU, she is on the Dean’s List and in part of the Lambda Nu National Honor Society. In her community, she has been very active in the Mason County Fair and 4-H. She showed heifers at the fair and was the Road Runner 4-H Club game leader, song leader, and club treasurer to name a few. Marlee also volunteered at Teach Agriculture Day, the Mason County Youth Expo, DARE graduation, and the Mount Zion Vacation Bible School. She is involved with several other volunteering activities as well. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging in the spring of 2021, she plans on becoming employed in her surrounding community.

Crimson Cochran resides in Letart and is the daughter of Jason and Kristin Cochran. She is being sponsored by Perfect Lines by Crystal Mayes. Crimson is a student at Point Pleasant High School, graduating in 2021. At school she is heavily involved with her school’s FFA program, having been a member of the Mason County Vocational FFA chapter since 2016. She has competed in several FFA competitions. She was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. In her community, she is involved in many organizations and participates in several activities. She is the historian of the Mason County Teen Community Leaders and is an active member of the Cowboys and Angels 4-H Club. She has held offices such as president, treasurer, vice president, and historian in Cowboys and Angels. At the Mason County Fair, she has shown a horse, a market hog, and a market lamb. After graduating high school, Crimson plans on studying to become a veterinarian and specializing in equine sciences studying at WVU and the Ohio State University.

Sarah Deem resides in Point Pleasant and is the daughter of Deron and Missy Deem. She is being sponsored by Richard Walker, CPA. Sarah recently graduated from Point Pleasant High School this year and is planning on attending WVU this fall. While in school, she was student council president and in the National Honor Society and was secretary. She was varsity tennis captain and was in the marching band, she was in the color guard for three years. She was in choir, jazz band, and the show ensemble. In her community, Sarah has been very active in 4-H and the Mason County Fair being an 11-year member of the Kountry Kritters 4-H Club. She is a member of the Sandhill Road Church of Christ and has volunteered for several organizations and events such as Walk for Women, City Wide Clean Up, Toys for Kids tree fundraiser, Andrea’s Army, and the West Virginia State Farm Museum. While at WVU, she plans on pursuing a degree in exercise physiology as the groundwork to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Karlee Edmonds resides in Point Pleasant and is the daughter of William and Lynnita Edmonds. She is being sponsored by Alltek Environmental Services. Karlee is a student at Fairmont State University (FSU), graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. During school, she was in several theater productions including the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and “Arkansaw Bear,” to name a few. She is the president of Delta Xi Omicron Sorority and the co-founder of the Fairmont Collegiate 4-H Club. In her community, she was a WVU Extension Camping Instructor and she showed hogs at the fair. Edmonds was in the Hillbilly 4-H Club and served as secretary for six years and song leader for four years. She was an active community volunteer and participated in many 4-H activities. While at FSU, she plans to receive her bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts and then move to California to pursue her career in acting.

Conner Grady resides in Mount Alto and is the daughter of Michael and Deanna Grady. She is being sponsored by the Carriers of the Cross. Conner will be a student at WVU in Parkersburg in the fall, she graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. During school, she was in the National Technical Honor Society as well as a member of the color guard, band, and choir. She was active in many school clubs as well. In her community, she was an active volunteer of Oma Chapel Church and was involved with several 4-H activities such as raising a garden and raising a rabbit. She was a Leon cloverbud and in the FFA. While attending WVUP, Conner plans to receive her associate’s degree in Childhood Development and upon graduation will either work at a daycare in Mason County or work as birth-three years old specialist in the state.

Tayllor King resides in Letart and is the daughter of Brain and Paula King. She is being sponsored by Faithful and Free. Tayllor is a student at Wahama High School and will be graduating in 2020. She is on the National Honor Society and a member of the FFA and is the chapter reporter. She has been involved in many FFA competitions and activities. She takes advanced placement classes and is in Rho Kappa Honor Society. In her community, she is a member of 4-H and has served as a president and vice president in her 4-H club, the Mason County Junior Fair Board, and has showed goats for nine years at the Mason County Fair. She is very active in her church and her youth group planning and conducting plays for her church and community, helping with the yearly Easter egg hunt, and caroling at Lakin. Tayllor plans on attending Bridge Valley Community and Technical College to pursue an associate’s degree to either become a veterinary technician or an agricultural teacher.

Anna Litchfield resides in Apple Grove and is the daughter of James and Bridgette Litchfield. She is being sponsored by Deal Funeral Home. Anna is a student at Point Pleasant High School and will be graduating in 2020. She is involved with Point Pleasant Live, a member of the choir and in the show ensemble. She is the varsity boys basketball manager and is the secretary of transportation for West Virginia Youth in Government. In her community, she has been a nine year member of 4-H and serves on the Mason County Junior Fair Board. She is the reporter for the Hillside Ramblers 4-H Club. Litchfield plans to attend MU to obtain a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science and business communication.

Mariah Nowlin resides in Apple Grove and is the daughter of Rick and Tonda Nowlin. She is being sponsored by family and friends. Mariah recently graduated from Point Pleasant High School this year. As a student, she was an honor roll student and a member of the choir. She was a Pine Wood Derby participant and a two-year varsity cheerleader. She was a member of the FFA. In her community, she was a 10-year member of the Kountry Kritters 4-H Club and was the How-How Leader in 2018-19. She attends Millstone Church. Mariah plans to continue being a volunteer aid at Point Pleasant Primary School.

McKenzie Roush resides in Point Pleasant and is the daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush. She is being sponsored by Lemon and Lavender. McKenzie attended Point Pleasant High School, graduating in 2018. During school, she was on the softball, track, and bowling teams. She was also a manager for the football team. In her community, she was an active volunteer and attends the First Church of God. She has been involved with club activities in 4-H for six years, she was the president of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club and showed lambs at the Mason County Fair. Roush currently works as a full-time employee at Fruth Pharmacy.

Adrianna Stewart resides in Letart and is the daughter of Rocky and Jessica Stewart. She is being sponsored by the Marathon in New Haven. Adrianna is a student at Wahama High School and will be graduating in 2020. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa Honor Society. She is an honor student and a varsity cheerleader. She was the president of her sophomore class and was the vice president of her junior class. In her community, she is a lifelong member of the Faith Baptist Church and has been a nine year member of the Vernon Stardusters 4-H Club, she has held the office as reporter for three years and parliamentarian for one year. She has shown feeder calves and market lambs at the Mason County Fair and is a volunteer for Amedisys Hospice patients. After graduating high school, Adrianna plans on majoring in elementary education at the university she attends.

Lexee Wray resides in Apple Grove and is the daughter of Jason and Kristen Wray. She is being sponsored by Makayla Price of Shabby to Chic Hair Salon. Lexee is a student at Point Pleasant High School and will be graduating in 2021. She is a member of the Mason County Vocational FFA Chapter. She is an honor roll student and is a cheerleader and on the track team. Wray is also a manager for the football team. She helps at her school’s food pantry. In her community, she is a member of the New Hope Bible Baptist Youth Group and she is a member of the Little Bit of Luck 4-H Club. She has shown market hogs at the Mason County Fair. She has volunteered for the Mason County Youth Expo, DARE graduation, and Run for the Wall to name a few. Lexee plans on attending WVU to further her knowledge in agriculture to one day become an FFA Chapter Advisor.

The contest is sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank and the Mason County Fair Board and will include presentations of the Annette Hanes Award and the Brandy Barkey Community Service Award.

When it comes to awards, the fair queen contest is supported by a variety of local businesses and individuals. The awards list is as follows:

Queen: Crown, courtesy of Siders Jewelers. Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers courtesy of Floral Fashions. Mini Photo Session sponsored by Amy Grady Photography, Crown Pin courtesy of Victoria’s Prom & Bridal. $600 cash award presented by Ohio Valley Bank. $75 Gift certificate courtesy of Advanced Design. $100 Gas Card courtesy of Camp Conely Mart, $50 Gas Card Point Financial Services Insurance, $50 gift certificate from Birds of a Feather Boutique, Magnetic Car Signs courtesy of KDL Autobody. $100 Cash for queen to use for food during the week of the fair courtesy of Madison Crank. Camper for Queen’s lodging during the fair courtesy of Burdette Camping Center. Golf Cart for Queen’s transportation during the fair courtesy Henderson Family. Parade Car courtesy of John Sang Ford, Trophy and an all expense paid trip to compete in the 2020 WV Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston in January, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. A huge queen’s basket filled with items from area business sponsored by Airbrush Tanning by Colleen Arrington, Alexis Meadows-Mary Kay Senior Independent Beauty Consultant, All About You, All Jazzed Up Creations, Ashley Buckle 31 Consultant, Ashley Ord, Bend Area Chiropractic Center, Brittany Sayre- Pure International Miss, Claire Cottrill Photography,Color Street Stylist- Jessica Whittington, Deem Team, Delaney Bronosky, Emages Consulting & Photography, Faithful & Free, Haley Sturgeon, HCR Designs, Jim & Kathy Bowser, Jordan Glover, Joann Cullen, Jordan Muncy, Kalee Edmonds, Karen Meadows, Jay and Kayla Jackson, Lisa Johnson, APRF, FNP-BC, MSN, CRNAFA, Loretta Davis Fuhs, Lucy Lockette’s, Lularoe Heather Warren, M&Z Boutique, Made On the Hill, Magic Mirror-Kim Pridmore, Magic Mirror Teresa Krebs, Magic Mirror Brae Paul, Magnabilities- Aimee Stein, Marketta Crum, Mason Jar, McDonald’s, Nails by Hayley, Pam Jarvis Pink Zebra Consultant Paparazzi- Jesssica West, Paprazzi- Kayleigh Payne, Patty Roush, Plunder Stylist- Haley Tate, Plunder Stylist Tiffany Preston, Plunder Stylist Shawn Queen, Robbie & Katrina Greenlee, Rodan & Fields Skincare- Charlotte Oshel, Rusty Rose Boutique, Sally Smith- Candidate for Mason Co. Assessor, Shabby to Chic- Destiny Sue, Stover Trucking Co., Subway, The Cossin Family, The Fringe Salon, Thomas Boar Goats, 3 Brother’s Graphix, Trades of Hope Consultant- Kim Schoonover, Victoria’s Prom and Bridal, Whitney Watterson- Matilda Jane Consultant, Willas Bible Book Store, Young Living Consultant- Lorrie Wright.

First Runner-up: Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations and a $200 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank, Massage courtesy of Erin Pyles Massage Therapy.

Second Runner-up: Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations and a $ 100 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Third Runner-up: Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations and $50 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Miss Congeniality: $300 Cash Award, presented in memory of Annette Hanes by Annette’s Family. $25 cash award, courtesy of Ohio Valley Bank. Sash courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations, Photo Session courtesy of Claire Cottrill Photography.

Miss Photogenic: Gift courtesy of Picture Perfect Productions.

All contestants will receive: Tee shirt sponsored by AB Contracting Modular Division. Rhinestone bracelet sponsored by Victoria’s Prom & Bridal. Fair Pass from Mason County Fair Board.

Top Promotional Award: When the Mason County Fair Queen competes in the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant each January she must give a 30 second promotional about the fair she represents. This is sort of like a mini-commercial. The contestant who receives the highest score in this category at the Mason County Fair will receive a gift basket courtesy of Four Seasons Florist.

Top Evening Gown Award: The contestant who receives the highest score in this category at the Mason County Fair will receive a gift basket courtesy of Naomi Lanier- Mary Kay Consultant. .

Fair Parade Awards sponsored by Stover Trucking Company, LLC are: First Place $75; Second Place $50; Third Place, $25.

Brandy Barkey Community Service Award: Plaque and $25 cash award presented by Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

Other major pageant sponsors: Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant Register, Randy Parsons (emcee), Williams Fuel Stop, Village Pizza, Fair Queen Contestant dads, Red’s Rollen Garage and Truck Center, Nationwide Insurance-Jon Parrack, The Wolf 93.1, Brad Deal Catering, City of Point Pleasant, Stapleton Wrecker Service, The Rotary Club.

Pageant directors are Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson.

