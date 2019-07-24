Clifton water project begins

MASON — A water project in a portion of the unincorporated Town of Clifton has begun, it was announced during the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Water to Clifton is provided by the Town of Mason. The $100,000 project will relocate lines to two campgrounds, according to Mayor Donna Dennis.

Funding for the water upgrade was provided through leftover money from the recent Mason water upgrade project. Engineering for the Clifton project was completed by Triad Engineering, while C.J. Hughes Construction won the contracting bid.

Dennis said the project is estimated to be completed in 30 to 45 days. Since the project goes under the CSX Railroad tracks, the town purchased a permit for $7,800, and a CSX inspector is on site each day, she added. The project has been in the planning stages for nearly a year.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to pay Pullins Excavating over $50,000 for work completed on the sidewalk project, with the town to be reimbursed by the funding source;

Denied a request for a “beer garden” at a Wahama alumni event in October, due to the town having an ordinance stating there is to be no alcohol in the park;

Agreed to postpone discussion on the repaving of Fourth Street until spring, after a culvert on the street is repaired;

Discussed a user fee as a way to increase revenue, that would be placed on those who work in the town;

Set a budget work session for July 25 at 10 a.m.;

Approved $418 for the purchase of a laptop and software for Recorder Harley Stewart; and,

Agreed to end the summer full-time employee position.

The next regular meeting will be held Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Correction: In the account of a previous meeting, it was published the mayor was approached by the owners of The Hut regarding a beer garden at the park. Dennis clarified that while The Hut would provide the beer garden, she was actually approached by a person associated with the proposed Wahama alumni event.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-10.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

