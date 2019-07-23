Doubleheader set for this week’s Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — Hot Summer Nights offers a doubleheader of entertainment this week.

The French Art Colony is hosting its summer concert series on both Thursday and Friday, July 25th and 26th. Devin Henry will be back for the second performance this summer, kicking things off on Thursday evening. Henry will deliver an acoustic country set, sure to be a crowd pleaser, according to the FAC.

Henry is influenced not only by music but also a rural setting, which led him to find his way into country music. His song, “Gallia County Countrytown” has been heard on the radio and downloaded many times, with his new song “23 Empty” is also a local favorite, with the video recently released.

On Friday, the FAC welcomes the Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout and Nick Rocchi. The duo have been playing music together since 1996, performing country, blues, classic rock, comedy music, modern rock, and even some acoustic pop. In some of their songs, they use backing tracks with drums, keys, and other instruments as well – they are not just acoustic anymore. The pair will even break out the electric guitars from time to time. Stout and Rocchi are originally from Bidwell and reside there today. The Stringbenders mainly play in local towns such as, Rio Grande, Gallipolis, Bidwell, and Point Pleasant, but they have been known to travel, performing in Columbus and North Carolina.

The energy they bring to their music is something you just have to see to enjoy, stated a press release from the FAC.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion. Gates open at 6 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available for purchase of $6 along with a cash bar throughout the evening.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www. Frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834.

