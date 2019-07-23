‘Harvest of Quilts’ returns this October

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Along with the changing leaves and the cooler temperatures, October will be bringing back the annual “Harvest of Quilts.”

The quilt show will take place for its 33rd year in conjunction with the West Virginia State Farm Museum’s Country Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6. It will be held in the conference room located behind farm museum’s dining room.

The quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) and is open to both quilters and quilt owners alike from across the area. Should individuals own a quilt they would like to showcase, all they have to do is say who made the quilt and give some history/information on the quilt. This quilt show is open to anyone interested in submitting a piece with no entry fee for exhibiting or viewing.

The winners will be chosen by the votes of the visitors. The people’s choice awards will be given in each of the following categories: large hand quilted, large machine quilted, small hand quilted, and small machine quilted. Quilts in categories such as old, new, pieced, appliqued, traditional, contemporary, bed size, or wall hangings may be exhibited. In each category a handmade ribbon as well as monetary awards will be presented to the first, second, and third place winners.

Also, individuals may also exhibit a single block in the chosen theme category. The theme this year is ‘quilts through the ages,’ old and new pattern blocks may be exhibited and there is no limit to the size of the block. As with the other categories, a handmade ribbon will be presented to first, second, and third place winners according to the people’s choice.

Throughout both days of the show, small door prizes will be given out and during tabulations of the days’ scores, refreshments will be provided by the CEOS members in the dining hall of the farm museum.

Each quilt show is chronicled in its own scrapbook yearly. Also, each year the quilt show will have featured quilts on display. Individuals of all ages participate and showcase their quilts in this show

The inaugural quilt show was held at Fort Randolph in the log cabin in the spring of 1986. To draw a larger crowd, the show’s location changed to the farm museum during its annual Country Fall Festival.

As a result of the quilt show, the quilt guilds, Quilts n’ Things and Quilts and Things 2, were formed. Several members of the quilt guilds submit pieces for the annual quilt shows.

Some Information in this article was submitted by Clinedda Austin.

Those pictured, from left, are chairpersons of the "Harvest of Quilts," Yvonne Fetty and Anne Byus hanging quilts at a previous show.

Submissions welcome from across the area

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

