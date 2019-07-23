Back-to-school bash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Plans are underway for the annual Back-to-School Bash, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, Matt Shell, and Roy Dale Grimm.

Recorder Hysell said the bash will be held Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street. Donations of backpacks and school supplies for the event are being accepted at both the town hall and the New Haven Dollar General Store.

Hysell said they are planning some new activities along with the favorites, including a dunking booth. Children attending will have the opportunity to dunk the mayor, Police Chief Dave Hardwick, and possibly others.

Fire Chief Stephen Duncan attended the meeting to discuss three new hydrants that were to be installed with the water upgrade project. He said project work has been completed in some areas, and the hydrants have not been installed.

The chief said he wanted to make sure the work is going to be completed before the project ends. The council assured Duncan that a change order for the hydrants had been signed, and Recorder Hysell said she would remind the engineers.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Carolyn Bird for a storage building, and Teresa Dolin for a bathroom remodel;

Heard concerns from a resident regarding road conditions on Third Street, as well as rising water bills;

Announced Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. as the next water project progress meeting;

Extended the probationary period for Jim Morris’ promotion to supervisor for another 30 days;

Discussed swimming pool filter problems and proper cleaning; and,

Heard the police department activity report from Hardwick, listing 85 service calls and 55 traffic stops from June 1 through July 8.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-9.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.