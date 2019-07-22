‘Back-to-school Carnival’ returns Friday

POINT PLEASANT — School will be back in session before children and their parents know it. To help make this return as easy as possible, several back-to-school events are being held around the county, including the annual carnival hosted by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church.

The back-to-school carnival is set for Friday, July 26 from 5-7 p.m., along 8th Street, which is between Viand and Main Streets. The road will be blocked off for the event. All are welcome to attend and there are no income eligibility guidelines.

Approximately 200 children show up to the event each year and children in preschool (age four) through high school are provided with free school supplies. Each child who attends also receives a new backpack.

During the carnival, children go to game stations, play games, win prize coupons, and cash them in at the “school store” for their school supplies. Those supplies include crayons, markers, erasers, pencils, pens, paper, construction paper, etc.

The church provides games for the younger children (under age four) as well. Also, the children can enjoy playing in a bouncy house and can go “fishing” for their very own stuffed animal to take home with them in the “fish pond.”

All who attend the event, not just the school-aged children, will be treated to hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks.

During this year’s event, the Clothes Closet will also be open as well for those in need.

About 18 years ago, the church members all agreed there were several children in need of school supplies within the community and so came forth the back-to-school carnival. This yearly event has steadily grown and now when a child comes to the event, they do not only leave with their necessary school supplies, but also a new backpack to start off their new school year right. The carnival could not happen each year without all of the volunteers putting in their time and effort.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-7.jpg

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.