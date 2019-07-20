FAC celebrates local artists

GALLIPOLIS — The 51st annual Festival Competition, sponsored by the French Art Colony, included original works by 37 artists, including professional, amateur and youth. The artists represented three states: Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

From the numerous pieces entered, the jurors selected 27 works of art to win the top prizes.

Selected as Best of Show, in the Professional Division, was a Fiber Art entry, entitled “Bring the Outside In-6,” created by Daniel J. Harper from Athens. In the Amateur Division, the Best of Show was a Mixed Media Ceramic piece, by Vintonartist, Patricia L. Parsons, entitled “Pat’s Flower Patch.”

In the Professional Division:

First place in Watercolor was “Glass Blowers” by Kay Weingardt of Barboursville, W.Va. Weingardt also received a purchase award for her watercolor piece, “Santorini Donkeys,” purchased by Judge Thomas Moulton, Jr., Gallia Juvenile and Probate Court. Second place in Watercolor went to Diane K. Arthur, from Proctorville, for “The Sunbather.”

First place for Oil and Acrylics was awarded to Paul Brown, from Jackson, with his piece entitled “Ton Litter.” Brown was also awarded an Honorable Mention with “The Shallow End of the Pond,” which was purchased by Jane Daniel. Susan Parrish, from Cottageville, W.Va., earned Second place in Oil and Acrylics with “Huntington Orchid.” Another Honorable Mention was awarded, in the aforementioned category, to Diane K. Arthur for “Solitude.”

Mixed Media and Drawing included the following winners: first place was awarded to the Professional Best of Show Piece, “Bring the Outside In-6,” by Daniel J. Harper. Second place went to Gerry Enrico, from Point Pleasant, W.Va., with “Let’s Get Crackin’.” An Honorable Mention in Mixed Media and Drawing went to Virginia Carvour, of Columbus, for “Beach Path 20.”

The final two categories consisted of Photography and Sculpture/Ceramics. Leading in Photography, with first place, was Jessica Malone, from Gallipolis, with “Primula.” Followed by a second place award to Athens artist, Matt Ziff, with his piece “Train Car Rust,” purchased by the French Art Colony. Joy Duffy, of Gallipolis, received an Honorable Mention in Photography for her piece, “Siren.” Bill Meadows, of Huntington, W.Va., took home first place in Sculpture/Ceramics for his piece of stoneware entitled “Wine Server.” The second place award was earned by Deidra Lee, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., with her piece, “Paw Paw and Me.”

In the Amateur Division:

In the category of Photography, first place was awarded to Betty Stepp, of Huntington, for her piece “Lighthouse at Navy Pier,” which was purchased by Ohio Valley Bank. Patriot, Ohio, artist, Katie Caudill, earned second place in Photography with “Ruffled Feathers,” purchased by Holzer Health System.

The first place award in Watercolor went to Betty McClure, of Huntington, for “Village in Peru.” Followed by Marcus Moore, of Gallipolis, earning second place for his watercolor piece, “Village.” Moore also was awarded two purchase awards for the watercolor pieces, “Mr. Shell” and “Mrs. Shell,” both purchased by The Wiseman Agency. The final Watercolor awards were two Honorable Mentions. The first was to Martha Williams, of Ashland, Ky., for her piece, “Hibiscus,” which was also purchased by Gail Belville Rental Real Estate. The second belonged to Pamela Conley, of Gallipolis for “Flying Fox.”

First place in Mixed Media/Drawing was awarded to Sharon Todd, of Oak Hill, for her piece, “A Pocket Full of Memories,” which was also purchased by Holzer Health System. Second place went to “Pear Basket” by Pamela Conley. An Honorable Mention was awarded to Apple Grove, W.Va. artist, Amee S. Neal, with “In Dreams,” which was purchased by Mane Designers Salon and Spa.

First place in Oil/Acrylics was awarded to Julia Rice, of Jackson, for “Spring Beauties,” which was purchased by Farmers Bank. Second place was earned by Rita Haley, of Bidwell, for “Old Town New Tulips.”

Rounding out the awards for the Amateur Division was the Ceramic Category. First place went to the aforementioned Best of Show winner, Patricia L. Parsons, for “Pat’s Flower Patch.” Second place was awarded to Sharon Todd with her piece, “Dr.’s Orders.”

All winning entries are exhibited in the galleries at Riverby until July 31 for the community to enjoy. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information submitted by the French Art Colony.

