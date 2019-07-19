DEP to host public meeting on proposed coal-to-liquids plant

POINT PLEASANT — A public meeting has been scheduled, and will be conducted by, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection regarding the air quality permit application by Domestic Synthetic Fuels (DS Fuels), which has proposed a $1.2 billion coal-to-liquids plant north of Point Pleasant.

The DEP’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has set the meeting for 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 at the Mason County Courthouse on 6th Street in Point Pleasant.

According to information provided by the DEP, the meeting will provide information and the agency will receive comments regarding the air quality permit application. Comments on the proposed application will also be accepted until the close of the public meeting on July 30. All written comments should be addressed to Joseph R. Kessler, WVDEP-DAQ, 601 57th Street, SE, Charleston, WV, 25304; or sent to Joseph.R.Kessler@wv.gov. Include the applicant’s name and permit application number which is Domestic Synthetic Fuels, I, LLC, R13-3435, along with your name, return address and daytime telephone number. Indicate any organization on behalf of which your comments are submitted, if applicable.

Copies of the application, and other documents, are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the WVDEP, Division of DAQ, 601 57th Street, SE, Charleston, or for more information call 304-926-0499, ext. 1219.

The actual application, interim permit review documents, engineering evaluation/fact sheet and draft permit can be downloaded at: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/Pages/NSRPermitsforReviewCurrent.asp

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-6.jpg