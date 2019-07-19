‘Main Street Car Show’ returns July 27

POINT PLEASANT — Main Street will be lined with all types of different vehicles the last weekend of this month.

The third annual Main Street Car Show, hosted by the Main Street Merchant Committee, is set for Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. along Main Street in Point Pleasant. All vehicles are welcome to be showcased as there are are no specific classes. Registration for the car show will begin at 10 a.m. in a tent near the Mothman Museum, cost is $10. Steve Burnette, media director for Discover Main Street Point Pleasant, shared a panel of judges will be awarding over 50 trophies, including a “People’s Choice” award and a “Best in Show” award.

Throughout the event, there will be several door prizes given out and there will be a cash drawing. Businesses along Main Street will be open and several will be having sidewalk sales and/or offering special discounts in their shops such as for every $10 spent at their shop, the buyer will get a ticket for a chance to win $100 from the Main Street Merchant Committee.

“It’s a great time…,” said Burnette. “It showcases what Main Street has to offer.”

Originally organized to bring people to Main Street on a Saturday, this event will not only offer individuals a chance to look at several different types of vehicles including vintage and classic cars, modern cars, and even trucks, but it offers them a chance to also check out the various shops and eateries on Main Street. Scottie Hull is the driving force behind this event, commented Burnette, traveling around to car shows to help spread the word and invite car enthusiasts to the city.

Last year the car show had around 90 plus vehicles and Burnette said this year that number will more than likely be doubled with participants.

