The taste of summer

Summer has definitely arrived at the Farmers Market in Point Pleasant. On Wednesday, local growers offered fresh sweet corn, tomatoes of every variety, peppers, onions, green beans, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, homemade jams and more. The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – noon and is located on First Street under the Bartow Jones Bridge. The vendors are local so the produce is fresh from area farms.

Summer has definitely arrived at the Farmers Market in Point Pleasant. On Wednesday, local growers offered fresh sweet corn, tomatoes of every variety, peppers, onions, green beans, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, homemade jams and more. The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – noon and is located on First Street under the Bartow Jones Bridge. The vendors are local so the produce is fresh from area farms. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Market.jpg Summer has definitely arrived at the Farmers Market in Point Pleasant. On Wednesday, local growers offered fresh sweet corn, tomatoes of every variety, peppers, onions, green beans, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, homemade jams and more. The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – noon and is located on First Street under the Bartow Jones Bridge. The vendors are local so the produce is fresh from area farms. Beth Sergent | Register