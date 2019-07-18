Prevention coalition plans for upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition recently met discussing upcoming plans for events as well as plans for the local school’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapters.

This year, the prevention coalition will be joining with the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) to hold a back to school event for the children and parents of Point Pleasant. The tentative date for this event is Monday, July 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, time is to be decided. During this event, the members discussed having various activities for the children, a “Hidden in Plain Sight” activity for the adults, goodie bags for both the adults and children, and a meal for all who attend. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, will be asking Rockin’ Reggie to DJ the event as well. More details on this event will be released at a later date.

The prevention coalition members discussed ideas for a Career Connections Quarterly Training event in August which will be focused around different prevention methods; a town hall within the upcoming months where there may have a vaping prevention escape room as well as a possible discussion on senior citizens and how they keep their medications safe from youth; a teen institute in the fall; and involvement in the annual Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party held on Main Street.

When the new school year begins for Mason County schools, Prevention Coordinator Ronie Wheeler will be visiting Hannan Junior/ Senior High School and Wahama Junior/Senior High School to discuss the schools’ SADD programs. Richard Sargent, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School teacher, who is in charge of the PPJ/SHS SADD chapter shared this will be a rebuilding year with his group as 30 of his students graduated this past spring. At the start of the new year, Sargent will be electing officials and then start to make plans with his new and returning students. Since the prevention coalition has funding left in their budget, some of the funding will be going towards these SADD chapters for future activities for the students and maybe even new tee-shirts.

In other business, the members discussed possibly bringing back prevention tailgating where the members hand out prevention information to individuals prior to local sporting events.

Bree Ramey, of Workforce West Virginia Career Center, shared she will have two of her youth from her sector at Workforce, Career Connections, attending the prevention youth retreat which will be held in Parchment Valley in Ripley from Aug. 2-4. Seven youth from each county are invited to attend to learn techniques and better their leadership skills. The youth who are invited need to be natural leaders and be interested in bettering these skills.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

