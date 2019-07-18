For the record: Outage, scam reported

911 center affected by outage

Early Thursday morning, Frontier Communications experienced an outage in the area causing some residents to be unable to call 911, according to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Around 3 p.m. Thursday, it appeared lines were back up and running. If anyone experiences any issues dialing into Mason County 911, call the non-emergency number at 304-675-9911.

Scam alert

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a scam where local residents are receiving calls from people who claim to be with the sheriff’s department, demanding credit card information and other forms of payment to avoid arrest. This is a scam and no one with the sheriff’s department will call to demand money to avoid arrest, said a department spokesperson, adding scammers can use software apps to fool citizens and consumers by calling them from what appear to be local phone numbers. When in doubt about a caller, citizens are advised to call the sheriff’s department directly at 304-675-3838, or if after hours, call the non-emergency number for the 911 Center at 304-675-9911.

