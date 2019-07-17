FRN to hold ‘Community Needs Assessment’

POINT PLEASANT — At the August Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) meeting a Community Needs Assessment will be held by United Way.

This upcoming event was one of the main topics of discussions at this week’s FRN meeting as well as other upcoming community events for this summer.

The Community Needs Assessment will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the court house annex. A Community Needs Assessment is a way for different entities around the community to come together and discuss what sorts of changes need to be made within the community and they can all do this together. Members of the FRN were encouraged to bring participants from the community with them to this upcoming meeting/event. Everyone is invited to attend this meeting/event.

Tentative plans were set to have a back to school event for the students and parents of Point Pleasant, sponsored by the FRN and the Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC). The tentative date is Monday, July 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, time is to be decided. During this event, the members discussed having various activities for the children, a “Hidden in Plain Sight” activity for the adults, goodie bags for both the adults and children, and a meal for all who attend. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, will be asking Rockin’ Reggie to DJ the event as well. If Rockin’ Reggie can attend the event, the event will be held in the evening. More details on this event will be released at a later date.

Back to school events will be held throughout the county as well, the date and time was released for the Town of Mason event, the Liberty Assembly of God will be holding the Back to School Extravaganza on Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., United Way will be a holding a “stuff the bus” event for school supplies at Mason Wal-Mart.

Also for every day of the Mason County Fair, which will be held from Aug. 5- 10, the FRN and MCPC will have a booth set up with information and giveaway items from various organizations.

In other business, Bree Ramey, of Workforce West Virginia Career Center, reported the Mason County Baby Pantry received a $200 donation from the Christian Brethren Church in Mason. One of the SOLM leaders used to go the baby pantry when it first began when she was a new mother. Ramey said the donation will go towards stocking up on diapers as the past few baby pantries have been busy.

Ramey gave a Teen Court update, two cases were heard from Ohio youth for underage consumption and four cases were closed out. Fowler shared Career Connections recently held an awards banquet and one of the first youth to come through Teen Court received a “Youth of Excellence” award. The national statistic for Teen Court is that 96 percent of the youth who must go to Teen Court will not have to go back to the court system when they are adults. Fowler said Mason County is very close to this statistic as well, many of the youth become reformed after going through Teen Court.

John Machir, housing director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter and SIMMS Housing, commented on the new public transit system Mason County now has. The bus will be running three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. He encourages everyone to utilize this system as the better the turnout of usage, the more likely the transit system will stay in use and could possibly increase to five days a week, Monday-Friday.

The location of the new homeless shelter has been changed to Bellemead Street reported Machir. A land survey must be done on this new piece of land and the homeless shelter staff have been working on affordable housing applications for the new facility as well. The homeless shelter is also seeking to hire a housing coordinator.

The Workforce West Virginia Career Center is taking new students for adult education classes every Monday at 8:30 a.m. Census job fair dates have been set for Aug. 21, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18 from 1-3 p.m. Ramey’s sector of Workforce West Virginia, Career Connections, is currently full, but she will still take recommendations of 18-24 year old individuals who are needing to find work.

A SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) meeting will be held today (Thursday) at 11:45 a.m. on Main Street in Point Pleasant at the building with the red door beside the Christ Episcopal Church. Goodwill Family Services will be in attendance talking about the services it offers.

Aetna has recently started a Diabetes Health Pilot Program for Mason County where individuals who are 21 or older with Type 2 Diabetes are eligible for two oral health check ups a year. Aetna also has a Ted E. Bear M.D. Club for children up to age 13 where the participates partake in healthy activities that are sent out quarterly by Aetna representatives and the participants mail information back to Aetna representatives about completing the activities to receive a prize.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

