‘Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing’ returns to MCF 2019

POINT PLEASANT — For over 50 years, the Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing has been a significant part of the Mason County Fair.

Started in the 1960’s by the late Harry Rhodes, the annual sing features some of the area’s best in gospel music. This year’s event will be held Tues., Aug. 6, on the fair’s main stage at 5:30 p.m.

Rhodes continued the sing for many years, until his health began to fail. In 1987, he asked Evelyn Roush to carry on the tradition, which she has done as promoter.

On stage this year will be “Inheritance,” “The Builders Quartet,” and “Faith’s Promise.”

“Inheritance” hails from Eleanor, and is made up of Chris Koontz, his son, Isaac Koontz, and Kevin and Amy Landers. They were scheduled to perform at the 2018 fair, but due to a storm, the Harry Rhodes sing was cancelled.

“They accepted the invitation to return this year with a big ‘we would love to,’” said Roush. “Their voices of harmony will please all who attend.”

“The Builders Quartet” of Ripley are not strangers to the area, according to Roush, and have been singing since 1964. The group still contains two of the original members, Ron Arthur and Bud Jarrett, but now include some new faces, as well.

Rue Arthur is the pianist, and Adam Hagar, along with brothers Doug and Ray Cossin, play a variety of stringed instruments. With the added members come some new music arrangements and style.

The duet, “Faith’s Promise,” is made up of Adam and Miranda Roush of Point Pleasant. Having sung years back on the fair stage at the youth in gospel music event, this will be their first as a duet for the Harry Rhodes sing.

“They are making their way into hearts of gospel music lovers, and have been sharing their love to sing in concerts and church congregations,” Roush said.

Roush continued that she is thankful for the fair board in keeping the sing alive.

“We feel our choices are pleasing to God, and we appreciate all who are faithful each year to support us,” she said.

For more information on the sing, contact Roush at 304-882-2049, and leave a message if there is no answer.

Prior to the Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing, the Bo Rickard Youth in Gospel Music will be on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. The featured entertainment that evening at 8 p.m. will be the Whisnants.

Faith’s Promise https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Faith.jpg Faith’s Promise Inheritance https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Inheritance-1-.jpg Inheritance The Builders Quartet https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Inheritance-2-.jpg The Builders Quartet

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.