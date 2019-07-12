Neace in custody on aggravated murder charge

POMEROY — A Pomeroy woman wanted on a charge of aggravated murder is now in the custody of law enforcement.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Tammy Neace, 45, of Pomeroy walked into the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office around midnight Friday morning, turning herself in on the single count indictment.

On July 3, Neace is alleged to have, according to the charge against her, with prior calculation and design, caused the death of Kelli Markins of Pomeroy by shooting Markins multiple times during a scheduled exchange of custody for visitation with a minor child. Markins was the paternal grandmother of the minor child and Neace the maternal grandmother, according to previous reports.

The shooting occurred on Osborne Street in Pomeroy. Markins was immediately transported by private vehicle to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department at Rocksprings where she succumbed to her injuries. Neace fled the scene and remained at large until turning herself in on Friday morning.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Neace.

