Celebrating God’s word as a community

POINT PLEASANT — For three years now, a mission team from North Carolina has been visiting Point Pleasant in the summer sponsoring a Vacation Bible School (VBS) for the entire community.

The mission team from Alexis Baptist Church in Alexis, N.C. will be in the city from July 21-25 and the Community VBS will be held at Heights United Methodist Church located at 2016 North Main Street in Point Pleasant. This year, the mission team is comprised of 18 adults and youths including former Point Pleasant residents David and Judy Lanham.

Everyone from the community is invited to attend as this Community VBS is inclusive of preschoolers through adults. Suzanne Dickens, of Heights United Methodist Church, shared children younger than preschool age can attend as well, no one will be turned away.

Each evening, the Community VBS will kick off with a dinner served to all in attendance between 5-5:30 p.m. Following, activities will begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 8:15 p.m. Dickens shared the theme this year is “In the Wild” and the youth will have rotations between bible study classes, recreational activities, crafting activities, and musical activities. The adults will have bible study classes and crafting activities. The teenagers in attendance will be led by the college students on the mission team.

The Lanhams are two “mission minded” individuals commented Dickens. The couple has travelled all around the world for missions and a few years ago decided to come to their hometown to help clean up the neighborhoods because of the drug epidemic as well as repave the streets.

Before the Community VBS starts each year, the mission team and volunteers from Heights United Methodist will canvas around the community, going door to door encouraging residents to attend. For the first year of canvasing, the group stayed towards the north end of Point Pleasant, but last year they started to expand the boundaries to get more people around the city to attend.

Last year, the Community VBS had about 65-70 people attend in total. The mission team and volunteers from Heights United Methodist provide transportation for those in need.

Dickens commented the mission team will give some Community VBS attendees special help or special amenities should they see the family in need.

This VBS is special as it is for the entire community and it is not focused on a certain church denomination, it is about giving people a good time and celebrating the word of God.

“It is a very exciting time,” said Dickens. “I am excited to share God’s word with the community.”

For those with further questions or would like additional information pertaining to the Community VBS, as well as those who are in need of transportation, they may contact Dickens at 304-675-5976.

Adults enjoying their crafting activities during last years Community VBS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_VBS3-1-.jpg Adults enjoying their crafting activities during last years Community VBS. Last year’s Community VBS theme was “Game On,” this year the theme is “In the Wild.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_VBS3-3-.jpg Last year’s Community VBS theme was “Game On,” this year the theme is “In the Wild.” Last year, approximately 65-70 people came out to attend the Community VBS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_VBS5-1-.jpg Last year, approximately 65-70 people came out to attend the Community VBS. Youth enjoying their crafting activities during last years Community VBS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_VBS5-2-.jpg Youth enjoying their crafting activities during last years Community VBS.

Community VBS to be held July 21-25

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.